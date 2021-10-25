CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moderna says its vaccine is safe and effective in kids ages 6-11

By Spectrum News Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrugmaker Moderna announced Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and generates a strong immune response in children ages 6-11. Moderna tested a 50 microgram dose of the vaccine, which the FDA authorized last week as a booster, in a study of more than 4,700 children. The two doses were given...

