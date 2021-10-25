CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Damien Harris turns on jets to celebrate J.J. Taylor’s first NFL TD

By Khari Thompson
Boston
Boston
 7 days ago

"It was probably the fastest I ran all game."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dkBrC_0cbuuVp100
J.J. Taylor celebrates after a play with Damien Harris (left) and Brandon Bolden after scoring his first career touchdown against the New York Jets. Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

Patriots running back Damien Harris had arguably the best game of his young career on Sunday against the Jets, rushing for 106 yards and two touchdowns — the first multi-TD game of his career.

He also recorded the fastest speed of any ball carrier in the league Sunday on his 32-yard run in the first quarter, according to NextGen Stats.

But even that sprint might not have been Harris’s best run of the day.

The Patriots’ top running back came flying off the sideline onto the field to celebrate with J.J. Taylor after the second-year running back scored his first NFL touchdown in the fourth quarter of the 54-13 belting of the Jets.

“It was probably the fastest I ran all game,” Harris joked after the game.

Too bad NextGen Stats wasn’t tracking that one so we could find out if that was true.

But in any event, the play was just another sign of the positive atmosphere existing in coach Ivan Fears’s running back room, of which Harris is the leader.

“We’re such a tight brotherhood in (the running back’s room),” Harris said. “You see a young guy who works his butt off every single day, works just as hard, if not harder, than anybody else in the building, and you see him have that success and you know that hard work pays off. It’s a great feeling and the excitement that I had just shows the camaraderie of this team. A lot of guys were excited. Everybody was excited. That’s just a testament to how close we are as a team.”

Both Harris and Taylor had career days on the ground with two touchdowns apiece on the ground, helping lead a Patriots rushing attack the Jets seldom had much of an answer for.

But they also weren’t the only running backs who had big games as veteran Brandon Bolden led the team in catches (six) and receiving yards (79) while adding a touchdown of his own.

Bolden has taken on the primary burden as the team’s third-down receiving and pass-protection back with James White out for the season with a hip injury. He finally saw the fruits of his labor pay off Sunday.

“Brandon is something else, man,” Harris said. “He’s an all-time guy. His personality is next to none, but he’s also another hard-working guy that has been in this league for a long time. He’s played a lot of football. He’s seen a lot of football. He knows how the game goes. Having Brandon has been so imperative to our group and our team as a whole because, obviously, with James being down and not having him, he’s another guy that … has more experience and has done this for a long time. We’ve all leaned on him and you know he’s been an ultimate leader for us.”

The Patriots will have a tougher challenge next week ahead against a Los Angeles Chargers defense featuring electric talents like defensive end Joey Bosa and safety Derwin James. But wins like Sunday’s against the Jets show how important the running back room is to this offense and how good the unit can look when that group is playing well.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Patriots news & rumors: Damien Harris praised; Andy Isabella trade buzz

The numbers may not be there, but New England Patriots running back Damien Harris is turning into quite the playmaker in his third season in the NFL. With a hard running style and ability to catch the ball out of the backfield, the Alabama product is latching onto his role as the lead running back. If not for a couple of fumbles, Harris may look even more impactful as a playmaker.
NFL
NBC Sports

James White has fired up reaction to Damien Harris' TD in Pats-Cowboys

The New England Patriots couldn't have asked for a better start to Sunday's Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium. After stopping Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott on a 4th-and-1 at the Dallas 34-yard line, the Patriots were set up with great field position and took advantage.
NFL
counton2.com

Chicopee family receives Patriots game football from Damien Harris

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One lucky Chicopee family was given a game football by New England Patriots Running Back Damien Harris after scoring a 4th quarter touchdown. Glenn and Sue LaPlante have been season tickets holders for 28 years, and after years of watching the games from the seats in the end zone, a dream of theirs finally came true.
NFL
AL.com

Damien Harris, Mac Jones in ‘Step Brothers 2’?

Damien Harris and Mac Jones spent two seasons as teammates at Alabama. Harris led the Crimson Tide in rushing each season. Most of Jones’ action during that time came as a holder on place-kicks. Teammates again this season on the New England Patriots, Harris remains the leading rusher while Jones...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James White
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Damien Harris reflects upon touching moment he had with J.J. Taylor after a TD

The rush attack was fully activated for the New England Patriots in a 54-13 rout of the New York Jets in Week 7. Damien Harris had 14 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns while J.J. Taylor had 21 yards on the ground and two touchdowns — his first time scoring in an NFL game. Taylor, who was activated to the roster after being a healthy scratch last week, was an undrafted rookie last season and he continues to prove why he should play consistently.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football#Nextgen
Patriots.com

Patriots All Access: Chargers Preview, Damien Harris One-On-One

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Hunter Henry and his family discuss his journey from Little Rock, AR to New England. In addition, Steve Burton goes one-on-one with Damien Harris, and Coach Belichick highlights the Chargers offense on the Belestrator. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.
NFL
AL.com

Alabama NFL roundup: Patriots’ Damien Harris runs for 100 again

Running back Damien Harris ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries as the New England Patriots demolished the New York Jets 54-13 in an AFC East game on Sunday. Harris also caught two passes for 7 yards. · Mac Jones records his first 300-yard passing game for...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Allen Robinson, Damien Harris are 2 players teams should trade at the NFL trade deadline

Sometimes, it’s difficult to face reality. Teams like the Chicago Bears or the New England Patriots, for example, might feel as though they’re on the fringes of playoff contention. But as postseason hopes dwindle, it makes sense for those clubs to evaluate what they could get for players like Allen Robinson and Damien Harris, respectively. Let’s look at five players that should be traded before the NFL trade deadline hits on November 2.
NFL
numberfire.com

J.J. Taylor (healthy scratch) out for Pats in Week 8

J.J. Taylor will be a healthy scratch for the New England Patriots in their Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Taylor will take a seat Sunday as the Patriots leave Rhamondre Stevenson active on game day. Taylor played over Stevenson in Week 7 and handled the team's clean-up carries once the game was well out of hand.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Adrian Phillips Pick-Six Fuels Patriots’ Win Over Chargers In Los Angeles

BOSTON (CBS) — Adrian Phillips made a diving interception, popped to his feet, and scampered 26 yards to give the Patriots a fourth-quarter lead, en route to a 27-24 victory over the Chargers in Los Angeles. A former Charger, Phillips intercepted Justin Herbert twice in the game, with the second one delivering the late go-ahead score. Mac Jones completed just 16 of his 33 passes (48.5 percent) for 186 yards and no touchdowns, but he didn’t turn the ball over. Damien Harris ran for 75 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Herbert was 18-for-25 for 223 yards with two touchdowns and two...
NFL
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Adds To Haul For Fan Who Returned Tom Brady’s 600th TD Ball

The gifts just keep on coming for the fan who returned the ball that Tom Brady used to record his 600th career touchdown pass. Byron Kennedy, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who received the ball Mike Evans tossed it into the stands Sunday, gave the ball back to the team in exchange for a massive haul that originally included a $1,000 team store gift card, signed memorabilia from Brady and Evans and season tickets for the remainder of 2021 and 2022.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

NFL head coach reveals his team has reached out to Cam Newton

Since being released by New England before the start of the regular season, Cam Newton has been waiting patiently as a free agent for the right opportunity. With Russell Wilson sidelined by a hand injury, the Seahawks are in the market for a quarterback and head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Monday in an interview with 710 ESPN Seattle that the Seahawks have talked to Newton as well as everyone else available “who could help us.”
NFL
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy