Some relatively good news for the Jets. Zach Wilson‘s knee injury will only cost him two to four weeks of action (Twitter link via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com). Wilson effectively diagnosed himself after Sunday’s game, telling reporters that his “loose” knee indicated a PCL injury. His Monday morning MRI backed that up, so he should be able to return sometime in November. Unfortunately, the Jets might not have much to play for at that point. They’re now 1-5 following Sunday’s drumming at the hands of the Patriots.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO