IARN — Billions of dollars in rural broadband funding will soon be available through USDA’s ReConnect Program. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack says that on November 24th, the USDA will begin accepting applications for up to $1.15 billion in loans and grants to expand the availability of broadband in rural areas. USDA is making the funding available through its ReConnect Program.

