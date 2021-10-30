CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Warriors teammates trolled Klay Thompson after he complained about being snubbed for NBA honor

By Scott Davis
Insider
Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M2t03_0cbutGrZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18gMV5_0cbutGrZ00
Klay Thompson thought he should have made the NBA's 75th anniversary team.

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

  • Klay Thompson was left off the NBA's 75th anniversary team of its 75 greatest players.
  • Warriors players trolled Thompson over the slight with a No. 77 jersey.
  • Thompson took to social media to complain about his exclusion, despite a stellar resumé.

Golden State Warriors players had some fun at Klay Thompson's expense after he was left off the NBA's 75th-anniversary team .

Warriors big man Draymond Green posted two videos to social media showing a No. 77 jersey that players gifted Thompson, a troll job over just missing the 75th list.

In a video posted to Green's Instagram, Thompson strutted around the room, yelling: "77! Best player of all time, baby!" as Stephen Curry cackled.

Green also posted another video of the No. 77 jersey hanging in Thompson's locker again as Curry laughed.

Thompson had expressed disappointment with not being named to the team, writing on his Instagram story on Friday: "Woke up this AM, still pissed about this stupid ass list. Ga damn I can't wait to hoop again. Sick of the disrespect. Winning isn't everything to some people like it is to me I guess."

Thompson certainly has the resumé to warrant inclusion on the list. He's a 5-time All-Star, 2-time All-NBA member, All-NBA Defensive Team member, a three-time champion, and one of the greatest three-point shooters ever.

Of course, Thompson has also missed the last two seasons with injuries, meaning his game might seem a bit forgotten to the selection panel that made the team.

Thompson is slated to return this season, giving him a chance to remind the NBA world of his talents. It doesn't seem as if he'll make the permanent switch to the 77 jersey, however.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Klay Thompson does spectacular Larry Bird impersonation for Halloween

If you dressed up as Larry Bird this Halloween, we have some news for you: Klay Thompson did it better. The Golden State Warriors sharpshooter is nearing his NBA return after missing the previous two seasons with ACL and Achilles injuries. That means Thompson had a little free time to put together a creative Halloween costume -- and he didn't disappoint.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Klay Thompson
thefocus.news

When will Klay Thompson play again?

The NBA is back with the Lakers taking on the Golden State Warriors on Opening Night. Is Klay Thompson playing tonight, and when will he be back?. It has been 859 days since Klay Thompson tore his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. Thompson missed the following...
NBA
Press Democrat

Warriors’ Klay Thompson finally found love — on his boat

SAN FRANCISCO — Klay Thompson commutes to work in a 37-foot fishing boat. Out on the open water, he can forget about the disappointment and the frustration. He can take solace in the cool breeze. Finally nearing a return to the court for the Golden State Warriors after missing the past two seasons because of injuries, Thompson has found a new hobby that has been especially therapeutic.
NBA
IBTimes

NBA Rumors: Warriors Chief Drops Major Klay Thompson Return Update

Klay Thompson’s much-awaited NBA return could be closer than expected. Along with the Golden State Warriors’ stunning Thursday win over the Los Angeles Clippers came a positive update about the progress Thompson has made in his recovery from injury. Speaking ahead of the game, Warriors vice president of basketball operations...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Siigiiel#All Nba Defensive Team
FanSided

Klay Thompson is a big fan of what Gary Payton II gives the Warriors

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson appreciates Warriors teammate Gary Payton II on Twitter for Payton’s defensive prowess. Being sidelined with a torn Achilles hasn’t stopped Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson from showing up for his teammates. Rather than on the court, Thompson has been at the games to...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

The Biggest Snubs From The ‘NBA 75' List: Kyrie Irving, Dwight Howard, Tracy McGrady, Klay Thompson, And More

The 2021-22 NBA season holds great significance for the league. The NBA has completed 75 glorious years and to celebrate that the league released an All-Time NBA 75 list. It was released in three separate parts featuring a set of 25 players each time. Finally, the third set of players has also been unveiled that had the likes of LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Anthony Davis, and Stephen Curry.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Says The Warriors Need Klay Thompson To Return: "I Think We're A Pretty Good Basketball Team Right Now... But With Klay You're Talking A Whole Different Ballgame. So We Need Him Back."

The Golden State Warriors have started 5-1 this year, and that's certainly a good start for a team that has championship aspirations this season. They notably beat the Los Angeles Lakers, who are considered to be one of the favorites for the championship in their season opener. Their record has...
NBA
TMZ.com

Klay Thompson Pissed Over NBA's Top 75 Snub, 'Stupid Ass List'

11:15 AM PT -- Klay is still big mad over not getting named in the NBA's 75th-anniversary list ... going to IG to sound off even more Friday morning. "Woke up this AM, still pissed about this stupid ass list. Ga damn I can't wait to hoop again." "Sick of...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Klay Thompson defends Mark Jackson for time as Warriors coach

Few people look back fondly on Mark Jackson’s tenure as Golden State Warriors coach, but one of his former players definitely does. Injured Warriors star Klay Thompson spoke Friday on ESPN’s broadcast of his team’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans. During the interview, Thompson shouted out Jackson, who now works as an analyst for the network and was on the call for the game.
NBA
wmleader.com

Moses Moody impressed by Klay Thompson, knows return makes Warriors ‘scary’

Moody impressed by Klay, knows return makes Warriors ‘scary’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Klay Thompson’s impending return has energized a Warriors team that has started the season 5-1 and knows it is getting one of its greatest weapons back at some point. Rookie Moses Moody only has been...
NBA
Insider

Insider

177K+
Followers
16K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy