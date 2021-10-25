CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Bulls Pause Ahead of ECB, Inflation Data

By Forex Crunch
ForexTV.com
 7 days ago

EUR/USD gained in the week but stayed in a tight range amid the absence of any...

forextv.com

Comments / 0

Related
ForexTV.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Wobbling Around 1.1550 Ahead of US PMI, ISM

EUR/USD continues to consolidate near the mid-1.1500 area. After the European Central Bank (ECB) failed to hide its hawkish intentions, the market now looks to the US Federal Reserve System (FRS) with high hopes of reducing the bond purchases. While these moves occur, the 10-year US Treasury yield rises from 1.6 basis points (bps) to … Continued.
MARKETS
ForexTV.com

Gold Ticks Higher Ahead Of Central Bank Meetings

Gold prices edged higher in cautious trade on Monday as investors braced for a week full of central bank meetings in the United States, Britain and Australia. Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,786.04 per ounce, after having touched a more than one-week low on Friday. U.S. gold futures for December delivery were up 0.2 percent at $1,787.30 per ounce.
BUSINESS
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Exchange Rate: The Week Ahead October 31st

The GBP EUR exchange rate tumbled from the new yearly highs set this week at 1.1900 and all eyes will now be on Thursday’s Bank of England interest rate decision. Traders and analysts are expecting a potential rate hike at the meeting to deal with the inflationary surge. The ECB took a more dovish tone by saying that they believed inflation was transitory.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#Eur#Usd#Inflation Data#Eur Usd#Fed#Forex Crunch
DailyFx

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rally More Likely After Traders Ignore Dovish Lagarde

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde was adamant last Thursday that the markets are wrong to think that the ECB will have to increase Eurozone interest rates as early as next year, arguing that inflation will have eased by then. Yes, inflation will rise further, but price pressures should ease...
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: November 2021

The euro was rather negative during most of the month of October, threatening the 1.15 handle. At this point, it will be interesting to see how this plays out, and I think the most important thing that this chart can offer is an idea as to what is going on with the US dollar overall. After all, the majority of the US Dollar Index is greatly influenced by the EUR/USD pair, so if for no other reason than to get an idea as to what the greenback might do this month, you need to be paying attention to this chart.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Gold, British Pound, Fed Taper, NFPs, BoE Hike?

Futures tracking the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 climbed about 0.5%, 1.4% and 3.2% respectively this past week as global market sentiment remained mostly rosy. In Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 and FTSE 100 climbed 1.47% and 0.46% respectively. The mood was fairly lackluster in Asia. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.30% while Australia’s ASX 200 fell 1.24%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

Weekly Forex Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD and more [Video]

Forex trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the fx market. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose. You must be aware of the risks of investing in forex and be willing to accept them in order to trade in these markets. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Please do not trade with borrowed money or money you cannot afford to lose. We will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Weekly forex outlook opinions on this page are for informational purposes only and are not investment advice. You should do your own research before making any investment decisions and take full responsibility for your own results, performance.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Weekly Outlook

EUR/USD rebounded to 1.1691 last week, but was rejected by 55 day EMA and fell sharply from there. It’s also kept inside near term falling channel. Thus outlook in the pair stays bearish. Initial bias is now on the downside this week for 1.1523 support. Break there will resume the fall from 1.2265, and that from 1.2348 too, for long term fibonacci level at 1.1289 next. For now, further decline is expected as long as 1.1691 resistance holds, in case of recovery.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

Currency market: EUR/USD and next week

EUR/USD yesterday for the ECB traded 1.1581 to 1.1635 or the same 50 pips offered by all central bank meetings. Here's yesterday's 5 numbers 1.1543, 1.1562, 1.1576, 1.1631 and 1.1662. Despite 50 pips, the trade for ECB was middle range to middle range from 1.1562 to 1.1631 and the same...
CURRENCIES
investing.com

ECB Recap: Lagarde Drives EUR/USD To New October Highs

To the surprise of absolutely no one (including my colleague Fiona Cincotta – see her full preview report here), the European Central Bank left main refinancing rate unchanged at 0.00% and reiterated that it would continue buying bonds at a “moderately lower pace” until at least the end of March 2022. In sticking to the proverbial script, the central bank also made only insignificant tweaks to its accompanying monetary policy statement.
CURRENCIES
ForexTV.com

EUR/USD Price Hits Monthly Top, Eying EU GDP, US PCE Data

EUR/USD tests 1.1700 level and consolidating gains after US dollar sharply fell. The risk appetite has improved as Chinese Evergrande continues to pay ahead of its schedule. EU GDP and US PCE data are eyed today to find further fresh stimulus for trading. The EUR/USD price is consolidating around 1.1670s after testing the 1.1700 level … Continued.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD clings to monthly top near 1.1700, Eurozone GDP, inflation eyed

EUR/USD consolidates the biggest daily jump since May close to monthly top, sidelined of late. DXY licks US GDP, ECB-led wounds amid cautious sentiment. US Core PCE Inflation, risk catalysts are important too. EUR/USD treads water around 1.1685, grinds higher heading into Friday’s European session. The major currency pair cheered...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD’s drop below $1,780 an ominous sign ahead of Fed

Gold fell more than 1% on the last day of the month. Dollar selloff after disappointing Q3 GDP data remained short-lived. Bears look to $1,770 and $1,750 as next targets. Gold managed to build on the previous week’s gains and climbed to $1,810 on Monday but staged a deep correction on Tuesday with investors refraining from committing to large positions ahead of key events. After fluctuating in a relatively tight range near $1,800, XAU/USD spiked to $1,810, once again, on Thursday but ended up closing the week in the negative territory below $1,780 following Friday’s plunge.
MARKETS
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Slumps on European Data and ECB Comments

The GBP EUR exchange rate was lower by -0.40% on Thursday after German unemployment was better-than-expected. Christine Lagarde is clinging to the ‘transitory’ tag on inflation despite soaring inflation in the region. The GBP to EUR was trading at 1.1798 after surrendering new yearly highs at 1.1900 this week. ECB...
BUSINESS
ForexTV.com

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Bulls Depressed Under 1.38 Before Key Data

GBP/USD price stays under pressure below 1.3800 area. Sterling holds stronger against other peers despite a major dollar sell-off. Brexit pessimism may not allow the bulls to continue the upside momentum. During the last session of the week, the GBP/USD price remains stable. It gained momentum following the previous session. The GBP/USD currency pair is … Continued.
CURRENCIES
ForexTV.com

Euro Falls On ECB's Dovish Stance On Rates

The euro weakened against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday, as European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde appeared to push back against market expectations that growing price pressures could lead to a rate hike by next year. At her press conference in Frankfurt, Lagarde said that although...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD remains depressed near 1.3800 ahead of US inflation

GBP/USD trades cautiously on Friday in the Asian trading hours. The US dollar falls below 93.50 following dismal US GDP figures. UK budget, Brexit, and hawkish BOE entertain the pound traders. GBP/USD remains firm during the Asian session on the last trading day of the week. The pair managed to...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy