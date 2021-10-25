EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Bulls Pause Ahead of ECB, Inflation Data

Gold fell more than 1% on the last day of the month. Dollar selloff after disappointing Q3 GDP data remained short-lived. Bears look to $1,770 and $1,750 as next targets. Gold managed to build on the previous week’s gains and climbed to $1,810 on Monday but staged a deep correction on Tuesday with investors refraining from committing to large positions ahead of key events. After fluctuating in a relatively tight range near $1,800, XAU/USD spiked to $1,810, once again, on Thursday but ended up closing the week in the negative territory below $1,780 following Friday’s plunge.
