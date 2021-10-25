CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why PayPal Stock Popped Today

By Rich Smith
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago

What happened

It's official: PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) is not buying Pinterest (NYSE:PINS).

After several days of dodging inquiries and declining to comment on rumors that the e-payments leader might be looking to buy the social media company in order to create a sort of social-shopping giant, PayPal finally issued a terse denial on Sunday: "In response to market rumors regarding a potential acquisition of Pinterest by PayPal, PayPal stated that it is not pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest at this time."

Pinterest investors are obviously heartbroken -- that company's shares were down by 13% as of 9:50 a.m. EDT Monday. PayPal investors, on the other hand, are ecstatic. Shares of the fintech were up by 5%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V7wt2_0cbut3TN00
Image source: Getty Images.

So what

And so, after five days of wondering, it comes down to this: Despite Monday morning's recovery, PayPal stock was still trading at a 7.1% discount to what it fetched before rumors began floating that a takeover was imminent. But Pinterest shares, too, were down -- a solid 10% from pre-rumor prices.

And for traders who tried to "buy the rumor, sell the news," well, it appears that strategy scored them a big, fat zero no matter which way they came at the deal.

Now what

That's the bad news -- but here's the good news for long-term investors: The upshot of this M&A hullabaloo is that two high-quality stocks now cost notably less than they cost a week ago.

Pinterest shares are trading at less than 15 times sales, and Pinterest stock is going for less than 13 times sales. Both companies are solidly profitable, with Pinterest earning more than $161 million in net profit over the past year and PayPal earning $4.9 billion. Earnings quality is high at both companies as well, with PayPal's $4.8 billion in positive free cash flow backing up $0.98 of every dollar of reported income. Pinterest's free cash flow is actually more than twice its reported income.

Long-term investors might want to look at Monday's sell-off as a buying opportunity. Based on the morning's price moves, it appears that this is exactly what PayPal buyers are doing.

Comments / 1

Related
The Motley Fool

Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Smart Stocks to Buy Now

Walt Disney's streaming services should keep families entertained despite supply issues affecting retailers. Millions of players will be downloading "Call of Duty: Vanguard" when it releases next week for Activision Blizzard. Many businesses are scrambling to secure enough inventory to meet demand this holiday season. Crates of goods are stacking...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Buy in November and Hold Forever

Amazon.com is a customer-focused internet giant that's still like a startup in several ways. Intuitive Surgical is only scratching the surface of the opportunity in robotic surgical systems. MercadoLibre has two major ways to grow in Latin America. Measure twice, cut once. That's a long-held practice of the best carpenters....
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy These 3 Stocks to Double Your Money

Individuals are rethinking how they want to work and Fiverr is helping them change their outlook. Ubisoft's recent business performance has been uninspiring, but the stock is attractive at current prices. Disney is by far the No. 1 entertainment stock on the market, and for good reason. There have been...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Market-Beating Stocks

Moderna is a leader in the coronavirus vaccine market and boasts many other promising programs. Innovative Industrial Properties is an invaluable partner to many cannabis companies. Shopify is investing shrewdly to benefit from the rapidly expanding e-commerce market. The stock market has been on fire since it bottomed out in...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fintech
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

Digital World Acquisition soared two weeks ago after teaming up to launch the Truth Social social networking platform, but the SPAC still feels overbought. Activision Blizzard has taken steps back in October, and it reports financial results this week. Robinhood Markets tumbled after a rough quarter, but growth catalysts are...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why CrowdStrike Stock Fell Sharply on Monday

One analyst thinks CrowdStrike's competition is getting more intense. Slowing growth could present a challenge for investors when it comes to valuing the growth stock. SentinelOne may be morphing into a formidable competitor for CrowdStrike. What happened. Shares of cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) tumbled on Monday. As of noon...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Down 45% in 2021, This Cloud Stock Could Soon Start Soaring

Bandwidth is likely to release terrific third-quarter results on Nov. 8. Bandwidth's secular growth opportunities, its fast-growing customer base, and higher spending on its offerings should be long-term tailwinds. Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) was in strong form on the stock market last year as the demand for communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) solutions skyrocketed...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 2 Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying Now

Ark’s flagship ETF has beaten the market by a wide margin over the last seven years. Snapchat and Twitter are two of the most popular social platforms in the U.S. Fund manager Cathie Wood, the CEO of Ark Invest, has earned a reputation as one of Wall Street's best stock pickers. Despite underperforming this year, Ark's flagship ETF has crushed the market since its inception in 2014, rising 495% versus the 168% total return of the S&P 500. What's the secret behind those returns?
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
The Motley Fool

Is It Too Late to Buy Microsoft Stock?

After an earnings beat, it has reached a record market cap. Despite lagging Amazon, Microsoft continues to drive growth through the cloud. One of the strongest balance sheets in existence supports the company. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) began fiscal 2022 by beating earnings and revenue estimates. This sent its stock higher the...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

How Many Times Has the Stock Market Crashed in November?

None of the biggest stock market crashes in history began in November. Over the past 40 years, November has actually been a good month for the S&P 500 index. Instead of worrying about a market crash, focus on the long term and take prudent investing steps. Anyone worried about the...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

My Take on Alphabet's Recent Earnings

Today's video focuses on Alphabet's (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) recent earnings, reported on Oct. 26 after the market closed. Alphabet's advertisement saw strong growth year over year (YOY), causing its stock price to increase after earnings. Here are some highlights from the video. Alphabet reported revenue of $65 billion, representing a growth...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Jumped Today

Just in time for higher inflation, CryptoLiteracy.org declares November to be Crypto Literacy Month!. Peter Thiel sees cryptocurrency investment as a logical hedge against inflation. If that's the case, Bitcoin may be a better hedge than other cryptocurrencies. What happened. Cryptocurrencies are starting off the week (and the month) well...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Got $1,000? 2 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

Both companies are operating in the fast-growing global e-commerce industry. Global-E is helping merchants increase international e-commerce sales by improving the customer experience. dLocal’s payments solutions have led to some of the best financial metrics I have ever seen. If you have an extra $1,000 to invest in the stock...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Under-the-Radar Stocks to Watch After Strong Earnings Results

Juniper Networks' cloud offering is finally gaining traction. F5 Networks is growing its software and security businesses. These tech stocks remain reasonably priced. The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the digitization of enterprises. The rise of cloud computing also encouraged them to move some of their computing infrastructures and applications from their on-premises environments to the cloud. As a consequence, with hardware-based legacy solutions becoming less relevant, old tech companies have been facing the threat of declining revenue.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's the SPAC I'm Most Excited About

Hundreds of companies have announced their initial public offerings (IPOs) through mergers with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) in the past year or so. And there have been some that look very interesting as long-term investments. However, in this Fool Live video clip, recorded on Oct. 27, Fool.com contributor Matt Frankel explains why social network Nextdoor, which is set to go public via merger with Khosla Ventures Acquisition II (NASDAQ:KVSB), is the pending SPAC merger he's most interested in right now.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

4 Stocks I'm Watching This Week as Potential Buys

Many investors now have access to fractional share investing and free trading, which has opened up the possibility of weekly dollar-cost averaging. Today's video focuses on recent stock price action, valuation metrics, and recent news affecting Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB), Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI), Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE), and DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG). Here are some highlights from the video.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why On Semiconductor Stock Just Jumped 15%

Three months ago, shares of On Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) racked up double-digit gains after reporting a solid earnings beat relative to Wall Street expectations and, well ... "second verse, same as the first." As of 1 p.m. EDT today, shares of this semiconductor stock are up 15.2% after the company delivered...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Cloudflare Stock Is Still a Smart Buy

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) is a cloud services provider. Its global network is designed to boost the speed, reliability, and security of corporate resources. Since going public in September 2019, the stock has skyrocketed over 920%, and its prospects remain bright. In this Backstage Pass video, which was recorded on Oct. 15,...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Looking for a Dividend Stock? Check Out This Elite Bank

While a lot of investors are interested in cryptocurrency and fintech stocks, on this episode of "The 5," recorded on Oct. 11, Fool.com Jason Hall does a deep dive into an old-school bank for the global elite, The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB). Jason's bullish on this bank stock, and he especially loves its high dividend payout of almost 5%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Nikola Stock Jumped Monday

Any new federal spending to support clean energy and electric vehicles could boost Nikola's plans for its upcoming electric semitrucks. Many electric vehicle (EV) stocks regained momentum last week, and electric semitruck start-up Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) was no exception. Nikola shares are up almost 20% in just the past four trading days. That momentum continued today, with shares jumping as much as 9.3% higher before retreating for a gain of 4.4% as of 2:55 p.m. EDT.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
134K+
Followers
64K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy