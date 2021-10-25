CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Local non-profit discusses ways to give back to the community

By Ken Boddie, Emily Burris
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bqAXj_0cbustb500

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Across the United States, employers are struggling to find workers as some decide it’s time for a change in their career.

Some individuals are looking for more meaning or ways to give back to their community. Che Walker, the chief operating officer for Advocates for Life Skills and Opportunity , joined AM Extra this morning to discuss one job that does just that.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KOIN 6 News

Rally participants share ideas on ways to reduce violence in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A rally to stop the rise in violence took place in Portland’s Pioneer Courthouse Square Sunday.  Religious leaders, performers, and volunteers came together to discuss ways to reduce the violence in the city.  One coalition at the rally, Lift Every Voice Oregon, wants to add background checks and reduce the number […]
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Sports
Portland, OR
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Charity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

4K+
Followers
951
Post
824K+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy