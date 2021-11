The Whiteboard is The Step Back’s daily basketball newsletter, covering the NBA, WNBA and more. Subscribe here to get it delivered to you via email each morning. The Brooklyn Nets have gotten off to a rough 2-2 start, dropping games to both the Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets in the first week of the season. There are several issues to iron out but the relative struggles of James Harden — 17.3 points per game on a 48.4 true shooting percentage, 8.3 assists to 4.8 turnovers per game — have been front and center. And of course, the number getting the most attention has been his free throw attempts.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO