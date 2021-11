Natchitoches Main Street and Farmers Market are collaborating once again for a joint event on the Downtown Riverbank Saturday, Oct. 30. The Natchitoches Farmers Market will continue their fall market from 8 a.m.-noon with children and pet costume contests, pumpkin carving contests, live music and performances as well as vendors surrounding the Downtown Riverbank Stage. COVID vaccines will be provided by Louisiana Healthcare Connections and Acadian Ambulance Service for anyone interested. Witch Way to Main Street will take place on the South end of the Downtown Riverbank from 10 a.m.-noon. Local businesses and organizations will provide opportunities for children to trick or treat and enjoy games and activities. Children 12 and under are invited to participate and must be accompanied by an adult. These events are free and open to the public. There is no admission fee. For additional information, contact the Natchitoches Main Street Office at 318.357.3822.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO