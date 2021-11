NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The first week of the Joseph Balstadt trial wrapped up Friday in Niagara Falls. On the fourth day of testimony, jurors heard from two sisters who said they saw Mandy Steingasser get into Belstadt’s car on the morning she disappeared, September 19, 1993. Belstadt is accused of killing Steingasser in […]

