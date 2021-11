Genesis — Phil Collins, Michael Rutherford, and Tony Banks — have announced the rescheduled dates – in 2022 – for their London concerts that were postponed when at least one member of the touring band had tested positive for Covid-19. On Oct. 8, the band postponed the final four dates of the U.K. edition of their 2021 reunion tour. On Oct. 19, the shows at The O2 in London were rescheduled for March 2022. Though neither announcement identified who had taken ill, the touring band consists of the three veterans, plus Collins’ son, Nic, who serves as their drummer, as well as longtime Genesis touring band member, Daryl Stuermer, returns on guitar and bass.

