CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

View A 3-D Model of HVSF's New Home

hamlethub.com
 7 days ago

NOVEMBER 4 - THE GARRISON. Masks will be required...

news.hamlethub.com

Comments / 0

Related
hamlethub.com

Get into the Light Fight! Register Your Home or Biz and Support Founders Hall!

Founders Hall is looking for Ridgefield residents and businesses to decorate the exterior of their spaces with holiday lights for the Light Fight Fundraiser on December 9-19. This second annual community decorating contest offers festive and socially distant fun for a good cause: supporting lifelong learning. Register to participate HERE.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Halloween at The Hudson River Museum

As covid numbers decline, fun increases. Yonkers was lively once again with Halloween festivities and both the watchful eyes of YPD and a cooperativc community kept the event incident free. A first ever Halloween trunk party was held at the Hudson River Museum. The parking lot filled with revelers who...
YONKERS, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

How Albany home became a model for Disney's haunted mansion

Autumn brings about the spookiest day of the year, and while the Capital Region is no stranger to ghostly tales, not all of them come from the grave. One fascinating story comes from the imagineers at Walt Disney World. Let's rewind to the beginning. A wealthy businessman named Joel Rathbone...
ALBANY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Mary
nbc16.com

Eugene company unveils new tiny home model

EUGENE, Ore. - A Eugene company called Tru Form Tiny held a tour of their new model Wednesday at the company's headquarters on Tyinn Street. The company was unveiling a new model for 2022 called the Urban Park Max.
EUGENE, OR
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Room for Paws Pet Resort

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Room for Paws Pet...
STAMFORD, CT
SFGate

$410K Home Featured on Season 3 of HGTV's 'Good Bones' Seeks New Owner

A completed project by Karen Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk—the stars of HGTV’s “Good Bones" who give old homes a new look in Indianapolis—just hit the market. Built in 1914, the three-bedroom, 2.5-bath property with a purple and blue exterior is listed with Shane Burns of Victory Realty Team. Priced at $410,000, the 3,404-square-foot residence is located in the Near Northside neighborhood, which has a mix of modern new builds and restored historic beauties.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Center
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: EHFagan Studio

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT EHFagan Studio!. Three questions...
GREENWICH, CT
hamlethub.com

Winter Wonderland Holiday Market to Benefit to Local Non-Profits

Join Pegasus Therapeutic Riding and Relay For Life of Brewster for their collaboration... Winter Wonderland Holiday Market! Come shop for great gifts crafted by local artisans, purchase snacks by your favorite food vendors, and enter raffles to win exciting prizes, all for two great causes!. Enjoy the beautiful atmosphere of...
BREWSTER, NY
hamlethub.com

Driving Tour of Newtown's Halloween Homes!

We’re not sure what the weather will be on Oct. 31st, but you can stay warm and dry by viewing the best Halloween Houses in Newtown from the safety of your car. Join our Newtown Facebook group for a free map and driving directions. If you would like your house to be added to the map, it’s not too late!
NEWTOWN, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Posh Picnics

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Posh Picnics!. Four questions...
WESTPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
hamlethub.com

Kindergarten Close-Up Hosted by New Canaan Country School

New Canaan Country School invites prospective families to take a close look at a typical day in the life of their Kindergarten program. Prospective parents are invited to join New Canaan Country School Head of Early Childhood Beth O’Brien and Director of Enrollment Management & Financial Aid Pam Safford Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. via Zoom, for an intimate, informal conversation about the school’s Kindergarten Program.
NEW CANAAN, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield's Landmark Fountain Gets Its Winter Coat

Tis' the season for shackets so fitting that Ridgefield's landmark Fountain also dons a winter coat, aka, the plexiglass. First the cage, now the coat of armor. We all know what's coming. BTW: you will likely need to swap the shacket for a raincoat tomorrow. The Halloween Walk has been...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Milford Mayor Blake Announces Start of Annual Leaf Pickup

Mayor Benjamin G. Blake announced today that the annual citywide Leaf Pickup Program will run from Wednesday, November 10, 2021 through Wednesday, December 15, 2021. During this time leaf pickup will occur on Wednesdays and Saturdays. As in past years, only leaves placed in paper bags will be collected. Leaves...
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Troop 19 3rd Annual Holiday Plant Sale

Support BSA Troop 19 and purchase a beautiful holiday plant (Poinsettia, Cyclamen, or Amaryllis)! Orders must be received by November 22nd and will be delivered the weekend of December 4th. This year orders can be placed online. Simply go to www.Troop19ct.com to order. If you prefer to mail in your...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Western CT Youth Orchestra Hosting Open Rehearsal at at Scotts Ridge Middle School on November 4th

Western Connecticut Youth Orchestra (WCYO) will host an open rehearsal on Thursday, November 4th for music teachers, youth musicians and their parents. Participants are invited to see the WCYO in action, meet our conductors and musicians, and generally learn more about what WCYO has to offer area youth musicians. The rehearsal will be held at Scotts Ridge Middle School, 750 North Salem Rd, in Ridgefield, in the Music Wing just to the right of the main office. Face masks will be required and standard Covid-19 safety protocols will be in place.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hamlethub.com

RVNAhealth Unveils Pat's Path, Gift from the Patricia M. and Robert H. Martinsen Foundation

On Thursday, October 28, RVNAhealth unveiled a distinctive memorial renovation, officially called ‘Pat’s Path,’ in the RVNAhealth Rehabilitation & Wellness Center, located at 27 Governor Street, Ridgefield. The Path is a gift from the Patricia M. and Robert H. Martinsen Foundation and is a tribute to Patricia ‘Pat’ Martinsen who died in 2020. Pat’s Path is one element of the Martinsen’s overarching legacy gift that will also support Rehabilitation & Wellness programming, staff education and training, and equipment needs.
RIDGEFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy