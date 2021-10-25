View A 3-D Model of HVSF's New Home

On Thursday, October 28, RVNAhealth unveiled a distinctive memorial renovation, officially called ‘Pat’s Path,’ in the RVNAhealth Rehabilitation & Wellness Center, located at 27 Governor Street, Ridgefield. The Path is a gift from the Patricia M. and Robert H. Martinsen Foundation and is a tribute to Patricia ‘Pat’ Martinsen who died in 2020. Pat’s Path is one element of the Martinsen’s overarching legacy gift that will also support Rehabilitation & Wellness programming, staff education and training, and equipment needs.
