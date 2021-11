Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Down to Earth’ album just turned 20 years old, and in honor, the Prince of Darkness has released a special edition version of the record. Ozzy Osbourne is ringing in the 20th anniversary of his “Down to Earth” album by releasing a special edition version of the record, which includes three rare tracks. The classic record arrived on Oct. 16, 2001, and features the Osbourne singles “Gets Me Through” and “Facing Hell,” so the new release comes just in time for the 20th anniversary.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO