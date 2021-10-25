CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kit Clarke joins Rupert Everett’s ‘Lost And Found In Paris' as HanWay boards world sales

By Mona Tabbara
Screendaily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRupert Everett has cast up-and-coming actor Kit Clarke alongside John Malkovich and Kristin Scott Thomas in his second feature as a director, Lost And Found In Paris. UK sales outfit HanWay films is...

Deadline

Kit Clarke To Play Young Rupert Everett In Autobiographical Story ‘Lost And Found In Paris’; John Malkovich & Kristin Scott Thomas Also Star

Kit Clarke (Get Even, Leonardo) has been set to play Rupert Everett’s younger self in the autobiographical tale Lost and Found in Paris, which Everett will direct from his own screenplay. John Malkovich and Kristin Scott Thomas are also in the cast, with Everett in a supporting role. The story follows an unruly teenager sent by his exasperated parents to live with a Parisian socialite family to learn French and grow up. Jeremy Thomas at Recorded Picture Company is producing, with production set to get underway in spring 2022. HanWay Films is handling worldwide sales and distribution and will launch the title at...
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Lynton, Josh Berger Join Board of Britain’s Secret Cinema

Warner Music Group chairman and former Sony top executive Michael Lynton and Josh Berger, the former president and managing director of Warner Bros. U.K., Ireland and Spain, are joining the board of British “immersive” movie experience company Secret Cinema with immediate effect. “Both appointees bring with them decades of entertainment experience to Secret Cinema, which stages award-winning immersive shows that bring to life iconic movies and TV adaptations into groundbreaking in-person experiences,” the firm said on Wednesday. For example, for screenings of Back to the Future, the company recreated the film’s Hill Valley on a site in East London. And for Star...
Screendaily

Sierra/Affinity to launch AFM sales on thriller ‘Returns’

Melissa Leo and Emma Roberts are in final negotiations to star in the thriller Returns which Sierra/Affinity will introduce to buyers for next week’s AFM 2021 Online. Contentious Media is financing the project and the producers are Trevor White, Tim White, and Allan Mandelbaum of Star Thrower Entertainment and Gia Walsh of Gigi Films.
Screendaily

Luminescence boards Russian trio ahead of AFM (exclusive)

Budapest-based sales outfit Luminescence is launching sales on three Russian titles at this year’s online AFM (November 1-5): female-driven survival thriller The One; Second World War drama Icon; and animated comedy How to Save The Immortal. The One is directed by Dmitry Suvorov and produced by Andrey Lyakhov and Anton...
Screendaily

Netflix unveils two original features as part of Spanish production slate

Netflix’s upcoming Spanish production slate includes two original feature films: Nowhere, directed by Albert Pintó, and Patxi Amézcua’s Infiesto (both are working titles). Nowhere stars Anna Castillo and is produced by Miguel Ruz. Set in the near future, a young pregnant woman named Nada escapes from a country at war...
Screendaily

‘Titane’, ‘Cow’ make Bifa 2021 international, documentary longlists

Julia Ducournau’s Palme d’Or winner Titane and Andrea Arnold’s Cow have made the longlists for best international independent film and best documentary respectively at the 2021 British Independent Film Awards (Bifa). Titane is one of 19 titles on the international list, alongside fellow Cannes 2021 titles A Chiara, Compartment No....
Screendaily

AFM 2021 preview: sales agents expect steady business at second online edition

A collective groan rippled across the independent space when the American Film Market (AFM, November 1-5) announced it was going virtual for the second year in a row. While the market’s organisers were acting in the interests of public health and are doing their level best to host an efficient platform for conducting business, the gradual return to production and reopening of cinemas hinted at a future everyone has been anxious to embrace.
Screendaily

Sony Pictures Classics sets US awards qualifying run for 'Mothering Sunday'

Sony Pictures Classics (SPC) has set a US awards qualifying run for Eva Husson’s Mothering Sunday. The film starring Odessa Young, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Olivia Colman, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù and Glenda Jackson will open proper on February 25 2022 in New York and Los Angeles before expanding in the subsequent weeks.
Screendaily

Bankside reveals first look at animated ‘Kensuke’s Kingdom’ (exclusive)

UK sales outfit Bankside Films has released a first-look image from Kensuke’s Kingdom, directed by Neil Boyle and Kirk Hendry. The UK-Luxembourg-France co-production is adapted from Michael Morpurgo’s children’s novel of the same name, published in 1999. Morpurgo is also the author of War Horse. The voice cast features Sally...
Screendaily

Bleecker Street acquires Michel Franco’s ‘Sundown’

Bleecker Street has secured North American rights to Michel Franco’s recent Venice world premiere Sundown Tim Roth, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Iazua Larios. Franco’s English-language follow-up to last year’s Venice selection New Order centres on a privileged family trip to Acapulco in Mexico that is disrupted by a distant emergency. The cast includes Henry Goodman, Samuel Bottomley and Albertine Kotting McMillan.
Screendaily

TIFF Director In Focus Keisuke Yoshida on choosing projects and manga adaptations

For the past few years, the Tokyo International Film Festival has selected an established Japanese filmmaker as the subject of a career retrospective. The list of luminaries celebrated so far includes Koji Fukada, Shunji Iwai, and the late Nobuhiko Obayashi. This year, the festival has taken a slightly different tack,...
Screendaily

Altitude, Myriad Pictures strike ‘The Lost Girls’ UK deal on eve of AFM (exclusive)

Altitude has acquired UK and Irish rights to fantasy drama The Lost Girls in a deal with Myriad Pictures on the eve of AFM. Livia De Paolis wrote and directed the film based on the novel by Laurie Fox and inspired by J.M. Barrie’s classic Peter Pan. De Paolis stars alongside Joely Richardson, Vanessa Redgrave, Julian Ovenden, Parker Sawyers, Emily Carey, Louis Partridge, Ella Rae Smith and Iain Glen.
