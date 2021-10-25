Kit Clarke joins Rupert Everett’s ‘Lost And Found In Paris' as HanWay boards world sales

Warner Music Group chairman and former Sony top executive Michael Lynton and Josh Berger, the former president and managing director of Warner Bros. U.K., Ireland and Spain, are joining the board of British “immersive” movie experience company Secret Cinema with immediate effect.
“Both appointees bring with them decades of entertainment experience to Secret Cinema, which stages award-winning immersive shows that bring to life iconic movies and TV adaptations into groundbreaking in-person experiences,” the firm said on Wednesday.
For example, for screenings of Back to the Future, the company recreated the film’s Hill Valley on a site in East London. And for Star...
Comments / 0