Kit Clarke joins Rupert Everett’s ‘Lost And Found In Paris' as HanWay boards world sales

Kit Clarke (Get Even, Leonardo) has been set to play Rupert Everett’s younger self in the autobiographical tale Lost and Found in Paris, which Everett will direct from his own screenplay. John Malkovich and Kristin Scott Thomas are also in the cast, with Everett in a supporting role. The story follows an unruly teenager sent by his exasperated parents to live with a Parisian socialite family to learn French and grow up. Jeremy Thomas at Recorded Picture Company is producing, with production set to get underway in spring 2022. HanWay Films is handling worldwide sales and distribution and will launch the title at...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 7 DAYS AGO