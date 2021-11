GREEN BAY, Wis. – Offensively, the Green Bay Packers call it the gold zone. Defensively, they should call those final 20 yards to the goal line the yellow zone. The Packers aren’t just the only team in the NFL without a red-zone stop this season, they’re the only team in at least the last 40 years without a red-zone stop in the first six weeks of a season. The league-wide touchdown rate in the red zone entering Week 7 was 61.8 percent. The Packers would need to get nine consecutive stops to get to that level. Even getting one right now would be cause for a parade.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO