AEW has announced a number of matches for their next week's worth of shows. On Saturday, October 23, AEW will present a special weekend edition of Dynamite for the second week in a row. In addition to the already announced World Title Eliminator matches and the third installment of Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black, AEW has revealed two more bouts for the show. First, Jungle Boy will take on Brandon Cutler. Additionally, the TBS Women's Championship tournament will kick off with a first-round match between Ruby Soho and Penelope Ford.

