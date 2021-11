Days after the Patriots’ heartbreaking overtime loss to the Cowboys, the sting is hopefully wearing off enough for us to take an objective look at New England’s offense. My film review left a more optimistic feeling for the Pats offensively than it did on defense. The defense feels like it is what it is. Players are mostly performing to their talent level, everyone has a role, and they’re a league-average unit that will hopefully make some marginal improvements.

