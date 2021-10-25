Zach Wilson Injury: Knee Details, Return Timeline For Jets Rookie QB

Fresh off their bye week, the Jets had an opportunity to move into second place in the AFC East with a win over the Patriots at Gillette Stadium. But little went the Green & White's way in a 54-13 defeat on Sunday in Foxborough, MA, as they fell to 1-5 and the Pats improved to 3-4. To make matters worse, rookie QB Zach Wilson injured his right knee in the second quarter and did not return. Minus Mike linebacker C.J. Mosley, the Jets yielded 300 yards in the first half to the Patriots as New England scored on all five of its possessions and built a 31-7 advantage and cruised from there.

