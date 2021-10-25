Some student loan refinance rates are around just 2%. Here are 6 ways you can get the absolute lowest rate

(WBFF/WKRC) - The expanded federal Child Tax Credit is helping millions of families across America. The expansion was made possible by the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Joe Biden back in March, which also delivered a one-time payment of $1,400 to most Americans. The first half of the expanded credit is being delivered in monthly payments until the end of 2021. Each payment helps out families to the tune of $15 billion dollars per month - $300 per child for children below age 6 and $250 for children ages 6 to 17.

