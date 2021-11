The team at Davis & Brusca, LLC agrees that one of the main tenets of a thriving culture is ability to share and debate opposing viewpoints, to challenge one another to consider alternative ideas, and to use this discourse to develop a meaningful compromise. To that end, our firm is offering a $1000 scholarship to help a student who exemplifies a strong understanding of the value of debate and civil discourse. This student will have used the ability to share and communicate ideas in the face of adversity to help better their community.

