Recall Alert: Ram Heavy-Duty Trucks Are Catching on Fire

By Allison Barfield
MotorBiscuit
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you have a Ram heavy-duty truck, then you might want to see if your truck is involved with this recall. Ram HD trucks and chassis cabs are being recalled due to the potential risk of catching on fire. Recall for Ram Heavy-Duty trucks. Over 131,000 Ram heavy-duty trucks...

ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

