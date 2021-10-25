Recall Alert: Ram Heavy-Duty Trucks Are Catching on Fire

Approximately around 12:00 pm Friday afternoon the contents inside of a Santa Monica City garbage truck caught on fire in the back of the truck where the trash is, spreading quickly. The driver notified the city's 911 system about the fire and the Santa Monica Fire Department (SMFD) alongside the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) responded to the fire, the fire department responded to the scene with an engine company, one truck company, one Light/Air rescue vehicle, and a battalion chief. Upon those units' arrival, the contents inside of the truck were in the middle of the street, according to Santa Monica Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeff Connor, the driver did this in line with protocol to prevent the diesel-fueled truck from catching fire. It took approximately 1 hour and 36 minutes for 11 firefighters to knock down the fire. Fire crews were on scene for 2 hours to help clean up the street as well as to put out any hotspots. Vehicle and pedestrian traffic was shut down in the area until the debris in the roadway was cleared and deemed safe for pedestrians and vehicles to travel through the area. Around 2:00 in the afternoon the area was cleared and opened to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. The SMFD cleared the scene around 2:15 pm.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO