Pittsburgh, PA

Job openings: Giant Eagle holding hiring events Tuesday to fill 1,000+ positions

By WPXI.com News Staff
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lOGTZ_0cbunfNW00

PITTSBURGH — Giant Eagle has more than 1,000 jobs to fill in the Pittsburgh area, so the company is holding hiring events on Tuesday.

The in-person hiring events will take place Oct. 26 at all Giant Eagle and Market District stores from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Open permanent positions include both full and part-time roles. They are available across daytime, evening and overnight shifts and include personal shoppers, pharmacy technicians, deli and prepared foods clerks, cashiers, bakers, overnight stockers, meat cutters and more.

Candidates will meet with a member of store leadership, with the opportunity for same-day job offers, Giant Eagle said. Mask-wearing will be encouraged.

Job benefits include flexible scheduling, competitive wages, weekly pay, bonus plans, talent development programs, advancement opportunities, team member discounts and paid time off.

The hiring events come as Giant Eagle prepares for the busy holiday season.

Anyone who is interested in working for Giant Eagle is encouraged to look at the open positions and submit their application ahead of time (CLICK HERE). However, walk-in candidates are also welcome.

