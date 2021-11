There are so many ways to get sent home early on The Bachelorette: have a girlfriend back home, get in a fight with the other guys, be a skin salesmen. But perhaps the most dystopian way to be eliminated night one happened on this week’s season premiere of The Bachelorette. Contestant Ryan Fox, an environmental consultant who lives on a raisin farm, met his early demise after bachelorette Michelle Young found out about his literal playbook — a collection of notes, tips, and tricks about Bachelor Nation. Uh-oh, has someone been watching a bit too much You, Ryan?

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO