Clovis, CA

Sandbags available in Clovis as storm hits Central CA

 7 days ago

As a storm moves into the Central Valley, resources are available to help homeowners protect their families and property.

Sandbags are being offered for Valley residents who are worried about flooding.

Empty bags are available free of charge at the Clovis Corporation Yard on Sunnyside and Los Altos Avenues. The station is self-service, so residents will have to bring their own shovels.

Each household is limited to ten bags. The station will be open all day Monday and into Tuesday.

