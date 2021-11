Human remains found at a nature reserve in Illinois have been confirmed to be those of a United Airlines executive who went missing last year.The body was discovered on Friday hanging by a belt from an uprooted tree at the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve, about 25 miles outside of Chicago, police chief David Pederson said, adding there were no signs of wrongdoing.A forensic odonatologist examined dental records and identified the body to be of Jacob Cefolia, DuPage County Forest Preserve District police said on Sunday.Cefolia, a senior vice president of worldwide sales for United, was last seen on 7...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO