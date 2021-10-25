Who is the Emperor in ‘Dune’? Explaining the Off-Screen Ruler Shaddam IV

[Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers for Dune]. It’s incredibly gracious of director Denis Villeneuve to make sure that his title card for Dune actually reads “Dune: Part One”. It prepares the audience that this is not the entire story, so that when the conclusion of the film does come, you’re not simply thinking, “Wait, that’s it?” Because at first glance it would seem to be an unfulfilling conclusion. Paul (Timotheé Chalamet) and Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) have been driven from their home, the evil House Harkonnen is on the rise, the Empire has pulled its strings, and heroic characters like Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac) and Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa) are left dead. Paul simply wanting to walk off with the Fremen isn’t much of an ending, and that’s because narratively, it’s not the end. There’s an entire other movie that Villeneuve hopes to make.

