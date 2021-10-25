Chesterfield church bus used to help those in need vandalized

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield pastor said his heart aches after a church bus used for outreach and assisting families was vandalized last week.

Wade Scott Runge, a pastor at M3 Church, took to Facebook to show pictures of the vandalized bus. An incident he said happened on Oct. 21.

“It’s obvious the enemy is mad that we are making a difference. We will not back down,” Pastor Runge said.

Photo provided by Pastor Wade Runge from M3 Church

According to Pastor Runge, their insurance does not cover this type of damage.

“My heart aches and my head hurts thinking how we are going to work this out. But I can tell you I will not quit! There is too much work to be done and lives to be helped,” he said.

Church members are raising funds for repairs.

“The funny thing is that I’m more sad at those who did this, but if God places them in my life I’m going to love them and forgive them,” Pastor Runge added.

8News has reached out to Chesterfield Police for more information about this incident.

