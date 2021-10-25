CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Hamilton’ Star Christopher Jackson Signs First-Look Deal With CBS Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

By Marc Malkin
Variety
Variety
 7 days ago
Hamilton ” Tony nominee Christopher Jackson has signed a first-look deal with CBS Studios to produce across all platforms, including broadcast, streaming and premium cable.

“I’m looking forward to continuing my partnership with CBS in this new capacity,” Jackson, whose work as George Washington in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” earned him Tony and Grammy nominations in 2016, tells me exclusively. “I’ve been a part of their family for the past several years and excited for the future. My partner Samuel McKelton and I, through our production company Honorific Entertainment, are developing several new and exciting projects and cannot wait to share them with the world.”

In addition to co-starring on the CBS hit show “Bull,” Jackson will also soon be seen playing the husband of Nicole Ari Parker’s character in the “Sex and the City” reboot, “ And Just Like That ,” premiering this winter. He’s also currently returning to Broadway’s “Freestyle Love Supreme” with guest appearances. Jackson recently performed his original song, “Never Alone,” at the 9/11 20th anniversary memorial.

Jackson’s television work also includes appearances on “Fringe,” “Gossip Girl, “The Good Wife,” “White Collar,” “Nurse Jackie” and  “When They See Us.” He has been nominated for three Daytime Emmys, winning one for outstanding original song for “What I am” for “Sesame Street.”

Jackson made a cameo as the Mister Softee man in the Jon M. Chu’s film adaptation of “In the Heights.” He also provided the singing voice for Chief Tui in the 2016 animated family film “Moana.”

Jackson is represented by Liebman Entertainment, CAA and 42West.

