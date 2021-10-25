CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mermentau, LA

Wanted man arrested for 2020 armed robbery in Mermentau

By KATC News
 7 days ago
A man wanted in connection with a 2020 armed robbery in the Mermentau area has been arrested.

28-year-old Blake Langlinais was arrested and booked on several felony warrants dating back to early 2020.

Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office says they've been trying to locate Langlinais for the past year and a half.

He was wanted for the robbery of an individual in the Mermentau area of Acadia Parish.

Langlinais was reportedly captured in the Gueydan area and booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail. He was then transferred to the Acadia Parish Jail on Friday, October 22.

He was booked on the following charges: Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery with a Weapon and Illegal Discharge of a Weapon.

His bond has been set at $100,000.

ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

