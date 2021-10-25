APSO catches fugitive wanted for armed robbery, assault in Mermentau

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office has caught up to a fugitive they’ve been searching for since early 2020 on charges of armed robbery and assault, among others.

Blake Langlinais, 28, was arrested on felony warrants stemming from the armed robbery of a person in Mermentau, according to Sheriff K.P. Gibson. Langlinais faces charges of armed robbery, aggravated assault, aggravated battery with a weapon, and illegal discharge of a weapon.

Gibson said Langlinais was captured by U.S. Marshals in the Gueydan area on Friday, Oct. 22. He was booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail and was later transferred to the Acadia Parish Jail. His bond was set at $100,000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.