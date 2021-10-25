Inaugural MKE Tech Week kicks off

Monday kicks off the inaugural MKE Tech Week. The goal is to celebrate and focus on tech in the Milwaukee region. It will also help connect people within the tech industry to help forge valuable partnerships.

There are 50 events designed for "start up founders, technologists, innovators, educators" and more. All these events are spread throughout the region. For a full list of times and locations, click here .

"Tech jobs whether from startup companies or legacy companies are critically important for growing prosperity and a vibrant economy in the Milwaukee region. Milwaukee Tech Week is an important event highlighting the various organizations supporting entrepreneurs, technologists, and young talent looking to build careers or innovative new companies in the region," a press release said.

