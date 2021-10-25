CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Is 3 Years Sober

By Karolina
 7 days ago
Lala Kent can be volatile and stubborn when dealing with her friends on Vanderpump Rules .  The fights she has taken on with Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy bring some heavy drama to the show.  Lala is stubborn and self-assured.  These traits can be difficult when navigating social relationships, but Lala has utilized them well when it comes to her sobriety.

Lala announced her decision to live sober on an episode of Vanderpump Rules after a getaway vacation turned into a days long bender.  In March 2019, Lala went on the interview circuit to reveal that she and then-fiance Randall Emmett made a sober pact together.

Lala celebrated three years of sobriety over the weekend, and posted a statement in honor of that milestone to her social media.  She posted a picture of herself with noticeable blue eyeliner about to place a crown on her head.

Lala captioned the post , “Today marks 3 years of sobriety. I can’t believe it. I’m beyond grateful for this path that God & my late father placed in front of me. I’m grateful for my sober coach & my sponsor who I consider angels. I’m grateful for the program & the men and women who have shared their stories so honestly, giving me hope and inspiration to continue to never pick up a drink again.”

RELATED: James Kennedy Says His Loyalty Stands With Lala Kent Amidst Rumors Of Her Split From Randall Emmett

Her words continued with unfaltering determination to stay on the path.  “It is one day at a time, but I will say, I have never felt so strong in my sobriety,” Lala continued, “It’s the proudest thing I have ever done, aside from becoming a mother. My first priority is always my sobriety. It comes before everything- because without it, I am of no use. I love you all so much. I hope you know that.”

Her Vanderpump Rules costars, alums, and other Bravolebrities posted comments of support. Katie Maloney added clapping and heart emojis. Stassi Schroeder wrote, “the most proud of you.  Love you.” Kristen Doute added, “love you, Angel face!!  SO PROUD!!”

Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi from Shahs of Sunset posted, “you did that baby girl!” Real Housewives of New York daughter Avery Singer and Real Housewives of Orange County star Emily Simpson added clapping emojis. RHOC alum Gretchen Rossi wrote, “congrats my love! So proud of you!”

Many congratulations to Lala for staying on the path.

RELATED: Lala Kent’s Ex Randall Emmett Sued For $281K In Unpaid Rent

TELL US- WHAT DO YOU THINK OF LALA BEING SO OPEN ABOUT HER SOBRIETY JOURNEY?

#Vanderpump Rules
