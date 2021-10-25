CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders DE Maxx Crosby leads NFL in pressures, hurries and QB hits

By Marcus Mosher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Each and every week, Maxx Crosby continues to show the NFL that he is not a fluke. Not only is he not a fluke, but he is also proving to be a superstar on the defensive line for the Raiders.

Against a Pro Bowl right tackle in Lane Johnson, Crosby was able to record four pressures and three hurries while grading out as one of the league’s best EDGE rushers in Week 7.

Through seven games, Crosby has been the NFL’s most disruptive pass rusher. He currently leads the NFL in three of the most telling categories for an EDGE rusher; pressures (47), QB hits (12) and hurries (28). He is also Pro Football Focus’ No. 1 rated EDGE rusher after Week 7.

Crosby officially has five sacks this year, but he has been even more productive than that. He has caused multiple other sacks that were cleaned up by his teammates. He’s drawn key holding penalties and with his effort, Crosby is also at or near the quarterback.

Yannick Ngakoue and Maxx Crosby are one of the league’s best and most productive EDGE duos. They are both playing at Pro Bowl levels and are the biggest reason for the success on defense for the Raiders.

As for Crosby specifically, he is in the middle of a breakout campaign. He has established himself as one of the league’s best pass rushers and a player that opponents must account for on every snap. Statistically speaking, no pass rusher in the league has been more productive than Crosby this season.

