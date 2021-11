DogeCola’s sister token DogeBull reaches 500 BNB target in minutes after its launch. DogeCola, the most innovative mixture of crypto and food, which received immense love from masses across the globe, recently launched its Sister Token “DogeBull.” Shortly after its launch, the token received an equivalent positive response from the community, where it reached the hard cap of 500 BNB in few minutes. The token also made record listing on many major exchanges like CoinGecko, CoinMarketCap, TrustWallet, and even on BiG One exchange. It achieved all this following a growth leap of 800% in just 3 days from its launch, which is an unprecedented feat in the crypto space.

MARKETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO