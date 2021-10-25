Deadline for returning mail-in ballots approaching

BOSTON (WWLP) – You have until Tuesday to mail back your local election ballot.

The United States Postal Service is asking voters across the country to mail their ballots at least one week before Election Day, November 2, to ensure a timely arrival.

“Election officials never want to reject any eligible voter’s ballot, but we need to follow what the law says,” said William Galvin, Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth. “I am disappointed that local election officials won’t be allowed to count ballots that were legally voted by Election Day, just because they arrived after a day or two later due to slow mail delivery.”

Ballots that are not received in time may not be counted. If you are unable to mail your ballot in time, you can hand deliver it to a ballot drop off box in your town.

“If you’re going to be mailing your ballot, do it within the next few days,” Galvin continued. “If you haven’t mailed your ballot back by Tuesday, I strongly encourage you to use a city ballot drop box instead of the postal service.”

If you do not turn in your ballot by Election Day, you will also have the option to vote at your local polling place. You can find a list of drop box locations on the Massachusetts website .

In New York, absentee ballots should still be mailed a week before Election Day to ensure they are received on time. If you cannot mail your ballot in time, you can:

Bring it to the County Board of Elections Office no later than November 2 by 9 p.m.

Bring it to an early voting poll site between October 23 and October 31

Bring it to a poll site on November by 9 p.m.

You can find all the details on Election Day on the New York State website .

