Land Rover has taken the wraps off the 2022 Range Rover, its latest and most complex Range Rover model to date. It’s been nine years since the fourth generation Range Rover was launched, arriving in a sector that it had practically all to itself. In 2021, there’s a very different landscape in the world of luxury SUVs. Rolls-Royce, Maybach, Bentley, Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Mercedes, and even Ferrari, are all vying for attention in this most prominent, highly conspicuous market segment.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO