CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Facebook whistleblower says social network makes hate ‘unquestionably worse’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0unKys_0cbujWF100

Facebook has been accused of being “very good at dancing with data” and making hate “unquestionably worse” by a former employee turned whistleblower.

Frances Haugen took questions from MPs and peers on Monday afternoon after releasing thousands of pages of internal research documents she secretly copied before leaving her job in the company’s civic integrity unit.

The whistleblower shed light on her time with the tech giant, saying there was a “weak spot” on who you could turn to for escalating concerns.

“When I worked on counter espionage, I saw things where I was concerned about national security and I had no idea how to escalate those because I didn’t have faith in my chain of command,” she said.

The failures of Facebook are making it harder for us to regulate Facebook

“I flagged repeatedly when I worked on integrity that I felt that critical teams were understaffed.

“Right now there’s no incentives internally, that if you make noise, saying we need more help – people will not get rallied around for help, because everyone is underwater.”

Ms Haugen likened failures at Facebook to an oil spill, telling the Draft Online Safety Bill (Joint Committee) that she “came forward now because now is the most critical time to act”.

“When we see something like an oil spill, that oil spill doesn’t make it harder for a society to regulate oil companies.

“But right now the failures of Facebook are making it harder for us to regulate Facebook.”

Ms Haugen also dismissed claims that she was being used as “a plan to get more censorship” on the internet, as the Government works out how to go about regulating tech firms and social media.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has previously rejected the claims made by Ms Haugen in the US press and before a congressional committee, saying her attacks on the company were “misrepresenting” the work it does.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Teen who shot boy hours after playing violent computer game is sentenced

A video game-obsessed teenager who shot a 15-year-old boy in the face with a double-barrelled shotgun has been sentenced to 24 years in custody for his attempted murder. Jacob Talbot-Lummis, 16, had an “obsessive interest in all kinds of firearms and had become entrenched in watching computer games online”, Judge Martyn Levett told Ipswich Crown Court.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IBTimes

Teens Are Dropping Facebook And Its Employees Can't Explain Why

Documents turned over to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) by former Facebook employee turned whistleblower Frances Haugen reveal that Facebook usage is on the decline amongst young people, particularly teenagers. Haugen alleges, among other things, that the company was not honest with advertisers and investors about its problem securing young users.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Daily Mail

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen says Mark Zuckerberg is 'not willing to protect the public from harm' as she prepares to give evidence to MPs this week

The inner workings of Facebook are set to be laid bare in front of MPs from tomorrow as whistleblower Frances Haugen prepares to testify on the social media giant's failure to 'protect the public' from harmful content. Ex-Facebook employee Haugen has levelled blistering criticism at her former employer in recent...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Censorship#Social Network
Apple Insider

New Facebook whistleblower claims company allows hate, illegal activity

The whistleblower submitted an affidavit on Friday outlining the allegations under penalty of perjury, according to The Washington Post, which obtained a copy of the document. The new whistleblower is reportedly a former member of Facebook's Integrity team. One of the key claims in the affidavit is a quote from...
INTERNET
BBC

Frances Haugen tells MPs: 'Facebook makes hate worse'

A former Facebook employee-turned-whistleblower has told MPs that the company's algorithms will fuel episodes of violent conflict by spreading divisive content. Frances Haugen said Facebook was "unquestionably" making online hate worse. Facebook's co-founder Mark Zuckerberg has previously said it was deeply illogical to argue that the company profits from pushing...
INTERNET
arcamax.com

Facebook staff say core products make misinformation worse

For years, Facebook has fought back against allegations that its platforms play an outsized role in the spread of false information and harmful content that has fueled conspiracies, political divisions and distrust in science, including COVID-19 vaccines. But research, analysis and commentary contained in a vast trove of internal documents...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
ABC4

The internet reacts to Facebook changing its name to Meta

(ABC4) – The long-awaited new Facebook name has finally been revealed. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday that Facebook will be changing its name to Meta. The name change comes during a convenient time as Facebook, or “Meta” has been dealing with multiple lawsuits and allegations that include employee-turned-whistleblowers that have been revealing how […]
INTERNET
The Independent

Facebook cancels 937 accounts linked to Nicaragua government

Meta Platforms, the company that runs Facebook said Monday it has canceled 937 accounts linked to the government of Nicaragua and the Sandinista party of President Daniel Ortega Meta said it also removed 140 deceptive pages, 24 groups and 363 Instagram accounts for violating the company’s policy against “coordinated inauthentic behavior on behalf of a foreign or government entity.” Meta said it was a classic example of a “troll farm," which it defined as attempts “to corrupt or manipulate public discourse by using fake accounts to ... mislead people about who’s behind them.” The firm said the...
INTERNET
AFP

Whistleblower blasts Facebook's Meta rebrand

Whistleblower Frances Haugen issued a stinging rebuke of Facebook's "Meta" rebrand on Monday, accusing the company of yet again prioritising expansion over people's safety. The former Facebook engineer, who leaked a trove of internal documents that have sparked weeks of criticism of the social media giant, also called on its chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg to step down. Speaking at the Web Summit tech conference in Lisbon, Haugen said it was "unconscionable" that Facebook was trumpeting its ambitions to develop the "metaverse" -- a virtual reality version of the internet -- rather than focusing on fixing existing problems. "Over and over again Facebook chooses expansion in new areas over sticking the landing on what they've already done," she told an audience of tens of thousands in the Portuguese capital.
INTERNET
newschain

newschain

42K+
Followers
99K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy