Garfield Heights, OH

Garfield Heights woman kidnapped at home, locked in her car

By Cris Belle
 7 days ago

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Garfield Heights police are investigating a kidnapping that happened on Saturday morning.

Police responded to a call of the kidnapping in progress in the 13000 block of Bangor Avenue around 6 a.m., according to a press release.

When police got there they say they found a woman who’d been bound and locked in her car for hours.

The victim says she arrived home in the early morning hours, parked her car in the driveway and started to go into her house when she was approached by two men armed with handguns, according to police.

Officers say the men allegedly hit her in the face and tied her up before going into her home and stealing several items.

The suspects then locked the victim in her car and left, police say.

Garfield Heights police are continuing to investigate and asking anyone with information about this incident to call the detective bureau at 216-475-5686.

