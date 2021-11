ConcernedApe, the developer of Stardew Valley, just unveiled its next game Haunted Chocolatier. The two titles are similar in that they’re both a “town game”. Players will move in to a new town “and try your hand at a new way of living.” That means talking with townspeople, achieving your goals, and making progress in a number of ways. But Haunted Chocolatier is described as more of an action RPG, and the chocolate shop is the focal point rather than a farm. It’s also been said that there are no plans for multiplayer at this time.

