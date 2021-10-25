CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
lululemon’s Holiday Gifts for 2021 Are Sheer Perfection — Our Picks

By Suzy Forman
 7 days ago
lululemon

Have you ever bought someone a holiday gift and then wondered if they ever actually used it? We’ll be honest — we’ve received gifts before that we just let sit untouched in a drawer or closet for years because we felt bad getting rid of them. But we just didn’t want them! That’s why we like to shop for gifts we know are capable of playing a key role in someone’s life. It’s why we buy gifts from lululemon!

You’re already winning with a lululemon gift because of each piece’s high-quality comfort and craftsmanship, but each piece is 100% wearable and usable as well, whether you’re buying for someone sporty or a friend who loves to lounge. There are so many great options this year, from clothing to accessories, and we want to show you our current picks. They all ship for free too. Let’s go!

Cashlu™ Sweater Wrap

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HLEAj_0cbuitNp00
lululemon

You can’t go wrong with a kiss of cashmere putting the finishing touch on an already great gift. This loose-fit sweater is wonderfully cozy and we love it because each size covers two sizes, which makes it even easier to gift!

The Reversible Mat 3mm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yBm2s_0cbuitNp00
lululemon

Know someone who never misses a yoga class but is always complaining about their mat slipping and sliding or ripping apart? Give their practice an upgrade with this grippy, gorgeous, reversible mat!

Warm Down Jogger 28″

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gs9Iq_0cbuitNp00
lululemon

We’ll always swoon at a tie-dye jogger, especially a pair made from breathable, cotton terry fabric. These are the best for both bingeing Netflix’s You on the couch or heading out while looking athleisure-chic!

Down for It All Vest

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=440WmC_0cbuitNp00
lululemon

Everyone can fall in love with a vest, but if you have a loved one who runs throughout the winter, then definitely add this to your cart. Its insulated warmth and water-resistant, windproof fabric were made specifically for cold-weather runners!

On the Go Sweat Kit, Aloe Lotus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05u6pR_0cbuitNp00
lululemon

This is a very cute and very thoughtful gift for the gym goer or even frequent traveler in your life. Each kit includes a deodorant, dry shampoo, face mist and lip balm in a water-resistant and transparent pouch!

Looking for more? Shop other gift ideas from lululemon here!

