lululemon’s Holiday Gifts for 2021 Are Sheer Perfection — Our Picks

lululemon

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Have you ever bought someone a holiday gift and then wondered if they ever actually used it? We’ll be honest — we’ve received gifts before that we just let sit untouched in a drawer or closet for years because we felt bad getting rid of them. But we just didn’t want them! That’s why we like to shop for gifts we know are capable of playing a key role in someone’s life. It’s why we buy gifts from lululemon!

You’re already winning with a lululemon gift because of each piece’s high-quality comfort and craftsmanship, but each piece is 100% wearable and usable as well, whether you’re buying for someone sporty or a friend who loves to lounge. There are so many great options this year, from clothing to accessories, and we want to show you our current picks. They all ship for free too. Let’s go!

Cashlu™ Sweater Wrap

lululemon

You can’t go wrong with a kiss of cashmere putting the finishing touch on an already great gift. This loose-fit sweater is wonderfully cozy and we love it because each size covers two sizes, which makes it even easier to gift!

The Reversible Mat 3mm

lululemon

Know someone who never misses a yoga class but is always complaining about their mat slipping and sliding or ripping apart? Give their practice an upgrade with this grippy, gorgeous, reversible mat!

Warm Down Jogger 28″

lululemon

We’ll always swoon at a tie-dye jogger, especially a pair made from breathable, cotton terry fabric. These are the best for both bingeing Netflix’s You on the couch or heading out while looking athleisure-chic!

Down for It All Vest

lululemon

Everyone can fall in love with a vest, but if you have a loved one who runs throughout the winter, then definitely add this to your cart. Its insulated warmth and water-resistant, windproof fabric were made specifically for cold-weather runners!

On the Go Sweat Kit, Aloe Lotus

lululemon

This is a very cute and very thoughtful gift for the gym goer or even frequent traveler in your life. Each kit includes a deodorant, dry shampoo, face mist and lip balm in a water-resistant and transparent pouch!

Looking for more? Shop other gift ideas from lululemon here!

Browse fashion, beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!