Jonas Brothers Family Roast Coming to Netflix

By Mirko Parlevliet
vitalthrills.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix announced today that the Jonas Brothers Family Roast is coming to the streaming service on November 23, 2021. The Jonas Brothers Family Roast is hosted by Emmy award winning comedian Kenan Thompson. Guest appearances include Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh, Jack Whitehall and...

www.vitalthrills.com

MovieMaker

Succession Deleted Scene; Jonas Brothers Roast; Rust Production Suspended

Kendall Roy’s rage-induced donut-smashing that you didn’t see on last night’s episode of Succession; the Jonas Brothers are about to get roasted; production has been suspended on Alec Baldwin’s Rust as the investigation into Halyna Hutchins’ death continues. All in today’s Movie News Rundown. Succession Donuts: Remember the box of...
MOVIES
Syracuse.com

Colin Jost breaks ‘SNL’ record; Jonas Brothers comedy roast; more: Buzz

“Saturday Night Live” star Colin Jost has broken the record for the most times hosting “Weekend Update.” Deadline reports Jost, who first appeared as co-anchor alongside Cecily Strong in March 2014, passed Seth Meyers with his 155th episode at the spoof news desk on Saturday. (Jost’s current co-host Michael Che joined him at the desk the following season.) Other “SNL” highlights from this weekend included Jason Sudeikis as the devil and a male version of Ellen DeGeneres named “Mellen”; cameos by Oscar Isaac and Emily Ratajkowski during a side-splitting Kenan Thompson talk show; and jabs at President Joe Biden’s low approval rating in the cold open.
CELEBRITIES
energy941.com

Mystery Surrounds Upcoming Taylor Swift-Jonas Brothers Collab

@nickjonasThis effect is so cool. Also… what’s this collab rumor all about? For the record… here for it. @jonasbrothers ##foryoupage ##taylorswift ##collab. Even more evidence is surfacing that is making Swifties and Jonas Brothers fans think something is coming from the megastars. It all started on September 29th when Nick...
CELEBRITIES
fayettevilleflyer.com

Review: Jonas Brothers show their ubiquity during packed show at the Walmart AMP

“It’s good to be back here with you again,” Nick Jonas told a sold-out crowd at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers. I didn’t recall that the Jonas Brothers had been here before, and unless they played a Walmart Shareholders concert or something, the last record I can find of them in this state is a 2008 stop at Alltell Arena (now Simmons Bank Arena) in Little Rock.
ROGERS, AR
mixonline.com

Jonas Brothers Dig Into DPA

Los Angeles, CA (October 28, 2021)―The Jonas Brothers wrapped up their 2021 “Remember This” tour last night with a show at the Hollywood Bowl, and throughout the months-long trek, the production has carried and used a selection of DPA mics on-stage each night. Chosen for the tour by monitor engineer...
MUSIC
Dallas Observer

10 Best Concerts of the Week: Jonas Brothers, IDLES, $uicideboy$ and More

What a stacked and packed lineup of concerts we have for you this week. This week's concert calendar takes music lovers all around North Texas through many different genres of music. R&B singer Anthony Hamilton kicks off the week in Grand Prairie followed the next night by a Jonas Brothers concert in Fair Park. Saturday night is all about girl power when Soccer Mommy takes over the Granada Theater while Egg Drop Soup gets things heated at Three Links. Sunday is all about hip-hop in Deep Ellum with an outstanding local showcase early at Club Dada followed by a performance by Chief Keef over at The Factory. Monday and Tuesday are about soft and hard rock with Nothing at Deep Ellum Art Co. and IDLES at the Granada. $uicideboy$ close out the week with a rager in Irving, and there is still more to see, including two performances by the best out-of-town band that calls Dallas a second home. This is not the weekend to just sit there doing nothing.
DALLAS, TX
justjaredjr.com

The Jonas Brothers Spend the Day Filming for a New Project in Miami!

It seems like the Jonas Brothers are working on something new!. Joe, Nick and Kevin were spotted filming some clips of themselves dancing on a yacht in Miami, Fla. on Sunday (October 17). The brothers sported some colorful printed sets for their shoot and were seen dancing with cocktails in...
MIAMI, FL
Billboard

BTS, Jonas Brothers & More Give Credit to Their Collaborators in Recording Academy Campaign

In a move to give credit to the creators behind some of our favorite music, the Academy aims to recognize the “many producers, engineers, songwriters, composers, mixers, instrumentalists, and other creators who contribute to the music recording process,” according to a release. This year's initiative includes an artist-driven social media activation, as well as virtual congressional meetings with Academy members to discuss fair compensation for music creators.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

‘The Sparks Brothers’ documentary is now on Netflix

The Sparks Brothers, Edgar Wright's wildly entertaining documentary about Ron and Russell Mael's avant pop duo Sparks, is now available to stream on Netflix. As we wrote in our review, this is Wright's attempt to make an all-things-to-everyone film that both explains who Sparks are and why they are so beloved to a small but devoted segment of the population, but is also meaty and in-depth enough to appeal to the already converted. He mostly succeeds with both, tracking their lives from growing up and going to school in Los Angeles in the '60s, to starting the band, their initial success in the UK (Brits took to their weird, glammy sound more than Sparks' home country), their late-'70s synthpop reinvention (with help from Giorgio Moroder), their New Wave '80s, and their accepted roles as cult artists who would continue to make great album after great album adored by a devoted few (and most of the Netherlands).
MOVIES
Marconews.com

See exclusive photos of Heidi Klum's 2021 Halloween costume: 'I love the transformation process'

Heidi Klum's famous Halloween party isn't back yet, but the queen of Halloween is still reigning. "My fingers are crossed for 2022," Klum, 48, tells USA TODAY via email of her future hosting plans. "I love throwing my Halloween party and giving people an opportunity to really go all out and be creative. I feel like if you have a great imagination, you can create amazing costumes from random things you have at home."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Jana Duggar's rumored ex Lawson Bates surprises fans with engagement news

Bringing Up Bates star Lawson Bates has proposed to his 22-year-old girlfriend Tiffany Espenson. Lawson, who had long been rumored to be courting Jana Duggar, proposed at Senuta Larnianone in Siena, Italy, secretly arranging the sunset proposal as they filmed a music video together. WATCH: Jana Duggar shares rare video...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Is Tom Selleck set to leave Blue Bloods? Here's what we know

Tom Selleck has been keeping television fans entertained as the beloved Frank Reagen on police procedural Blue Bloods for over a decade now. He has appeared in every single episode of the show since it began airing back in 2010. However, many viewers have been left wondering if he has any plans to leave the series following a string of rumours. So, could Frank be getting ready to retire as NYPD police commissioner? Find out everything you need to know about Tom's future on the show here…
TV & VIDEOS

