RIYADH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s crown prince launched a Middle East Green Initiative on Monday which he said aimed to invest 39 billion riyals ($10.4 billion) to reduce carbon emissions in the region and protect the environment.

Plans for the initiative were first announced in March. ($1 = 0.2666 riyals)