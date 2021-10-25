CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Mali expels envoy of West Africa’s 15-nation regional bloc

everythinglubbock.com
 7 days ago

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s transitional government has ordered an envoy of the 15-nation West African regional bloc to leave the country within 72 hours because of actions “incompatible with his status.”. The Economic Community of West African States, known as ECOWAS, is pressing Mali’s transitional leader...

www.everythinglubbock.com

