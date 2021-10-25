CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, SC

Sheriff: SC man serving in US Army accused of murdering grandparents in Chester County, arrested in Germany

By Mike Andrews
RICHBURG, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Columbia man serving in the U.S. Army is charged with the murders of his grandparents in Chester County in June 2020, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities accused 24-year-old Gene Alexzander Scott of shooting and killing Gene Rogers, 61, and Billie Rogers, 78, “on or around” June 20, 2020.

Deputies discovered the two bodies on Doe Street in Richburg on Father’s Day last year.

Multiple law enforcement agencies began an extensive investigation into their deaths.

On October 21, deputies said a Chester County Grand Jury indicted Scott on charges of two counts of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

41-year-old man shot, killed after altercation in parking lot near Uptown Charlotte

The US Army was notified of the arrest order and Military Police took Scott into custody in Germany where he was serving.

Scott was escorted by Military Police back to South Carolina and he was transferred into the custody of the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.

