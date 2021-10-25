Police search for man who hit person at State College student housing

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are attempting to identify an individual they say hit a person at a student housing center.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sept. 28 around 2:28 a.m. when the pictured man struck another man in the face in the lobby of the Standard along West College Ave. Police are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify the individual.

Anyone with information regarding the pictured individual is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150 or by submitting an anonymous tip .

