CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Police search for man who hit person at State College student housing

By Rian Bossler
WTAJ
WTAJ
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D9yD8_0cbuh5oJ00

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College police are attempting to identify an individual they say hit a person at a student housing center.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sept. 28 around 2:28 a.m. when the pictured man struck another man in the face in the lobby of the Standard along West College Ave. Police are asking for the public’s assistance to help identify the individual.

THE LATEST FROM WTAJ:

Anyone with information regarding the pictured individual is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150 or by submitting an anonymous tip .

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WTAJ

Police: Suspect damaged items with baseball bat at frat

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a suspect they say caused damage at a State College fraternity. The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday, Oct. 30 around 4:14 a.m. when the pictured male individual entered Zeta Beta Tau fraternity along Fraternity Row and damaged multiple items with a baseball bat. Anyone with information […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

MISSING: State police searching for missing Somerset County man

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for a man that was last seen at the Post Office in Confluence in September. David Simon, 81, of Boswell, has been reported missing by state police in Somerset. He is likely living out of his white Chevy Sedan, and anyone with information should contact police […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Church sign shot at twice in Oct., Pa. state police investigate

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are investigating after a church in Markleton had their electronic sign shot at twice in the past month. According to the report, an unknown suspect(s) had shot the electronic sign at Kingwood Church of God Oct. 25. The damage rendered the sign inoperable. They noted the church had […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
State College, PA
Crime & Safety
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
State College, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
WTAJ

Police: Boy, 11, stabbed to death in struggle over toy

GILLETT, Pa. (AP) — An 11-year-old boy was stabbed to death during a scuffle with a 9-year-old boy over a toy in northern Pennsylvania over the weekend, authorities said. State police in Bradford County said the boys were playing with foam-based toys shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday at a Ridgebury Township residence when a “tug […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

State Police: DUI checkpoint to occur in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are alerting drivers in Centre County that a sobriety checkpoint will be conducted within the coming weeks. Drivers who are stopped at the checkpoint and are found to be under the influence of alcohol, drugs or have been found to violate any laws will be detained until further […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania trooper shoots, kills man armed with knife

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state trooper shot and killed a man who refused to drop a knife during a confrontation on Halloween in Dauphin County, authorities said. Troopers had responded to a domestic complaint in West Hanover Township where they said Glenn Custer, 59, of Harrisburg, was acting erratically and was armed with […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#College Student#Student Housing#Weather#Conemaugh Health#The Wtaj Newsletter
WTAJ

Teens with a toddler taken to hospital after Elk County crash

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A single-car crash in Elk County saw the teens and a 2-year-old being taken to St. Marys Hospital for possible injuries. The crash occurred Thursday evening, Oct. 28 just after 6 p.m. The car, which had two 19-year-old girls, a 20-year-old man and a 2-year-old girl was traveling on Byrnedale […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Two men get prison time in police car destruction amid protest

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Two western Pennsylvania men have been sentenced to federal prison terms in the destruction of a Pittsburgh police car amid last year’s protests over the murder of George Floyd. Da’Jon Lengyel, 24, of McKees Rocks was sentenced Friday to 27 months in prison. Christopher West, 36, of Pittsburgh was ordered to serve […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Man wanted for drug charges now in custody

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man was taken into custody Thursday in Indiana County after being wanted for a drug delivery resulting in death. Andrew Rankin, 33, of Ernest was charged with a felony count of drug delivery resulting in death, manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and criminal use […]
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Four wanted on warrants in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNT, Pa. (WTAJ)– Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office are looking for four people who are wanted-on warrants. Jason Stephens, 36, Somerset Area- Wanted for criminal mischeif. Sadie Johnson, 24, Stoystown Area- Wanted for drug charges. Justin Hurt, 25, Confluence Area- Wanted for hinder apprehension. Eric Barkman, […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Free COVID-19 testing to open, extend in Somerset & Centre Counties

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) announced that a free COVID-19 testing site will be coming to Somerset County while extending one in Centre County. The Centre County testing site located at the Nittany Mall, Sears Auto Center at 183 Shiloh Road, State College, PA, 16801, is open between the hours […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
574K+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy