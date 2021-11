Back in 2018, online mega-retailer Amazon launched a beta version of their first “checkout-less” convenience store in Seattle called Amazon Go. What Is Amazon Go: Amazon Go is a chain of convenience stores in the United States and the United Kingdom. These small supermarkets sell their products without any human labor other than restocking the store. Buying food can be as easy as scanning your phone at a machine and walking out without waiting in a checkout line. Amazon Go has thirty locations so far in cities across America like Philadelphia, NYC and Chicago. Earlier this year, they opened their first store in London, and now Amazon plans on expanding Amazon Go to other countries around the world.

