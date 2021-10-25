Juvenile arrested for causing fatal crash

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT)- Metro Police have arrested a juvenile they say was driving impaired and caused a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Sunday night.

According to Metro, just after 8pm, a purple 1995 Harley Davidson motorcycle was making a left, eastbound turn from Tenaya to Patrick when a 2008 Honda Accord eastbound on Patrick at a high rate of speed drove into the oncoming lanes of travel to pass a vehicle that was stopped waiting to make a left turn from Patrick to Tenaya.. The collision occurred when the Honda collided with the Harley Davidson.

The motorcyclist was taken to U.M.C. but died from their injuries. Their identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the Honda displayed signs of impairment was subsequently booked at the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center for applicable charges. Because of their age, the name of the young driver that caused the crash was not released.

The rider’s death marks the 116th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction in 2021.