Ashley McBryde Adds 18 More Stops To Her ‘This Town Talks Tour’

I’ll tell ya what, I’d do anything to see Ashley McBryde live in concert.

Don’t get me wrong, she knows how to put on a damn good show from the videos I’ve seen, but her voice and ability to deliver a song are lightyears ahead of the majority of singers who are signed to big time labels in Nashville.

Naturally, when you have a talent this impressive, you’re gonna sell out a shit ton of shows on the regular.

She’s gearing up for her This Town Talks Tour, kicking off November 12 in Atlanta, Georgia, and after multiple sold out shows, she’s announced that she’s adding 18 more shows for 2022.

On top of that, she’s got a star in the making, Ashland Craft, as well as Priscilla Block joining her as openers.

Be sure to check the list of shows and see if she’s coming anywhere close to you. This is not one you’re gonna wanna miss:

This Town Talks Tour:

November 12 The Eastern~+ Atlanta, Ga.

November 13 Tivoli Theatre~+ Chattanooga, Tenn.

November 14 The Fillmore Charlotte~+ Charlotte, N.C.

December 8 The Vic~+ Chicago, Ill.

December 10 The Fillmore~+ Minneapolis, Minn.

December 11 Mississippi Moon Bar~+ Dubuque, Iowa

December 12 Egyptian Room at Old National Centre~+ Indianapolis, Ind.

January 6 Brown Theatre~+ Louisville, Ky.

January 7 Roxian Theatre~+ Pittsburgh, Pa.

January 8 The National~+ Richmond, Va.

January 13 20 Monroe Live~^ Grand Rapids, Mich.

January 14 The Fillmore~^ Detroit, Mich.

January 15 Agora Theater~^ Cleveland, Ohio

January 27 The NorVa^ Norfolk, Va.

January 28 The Carolina Theatre^ Durham, N.C.

January 29 Charleston Music Hall^ Charleston, S.C.

February 10 The Bluestone^ Columbus, Ohio

February 11 Tennessee Theatre^ Knoxville, Tenn.

February 12 Iron City^ Birmingham, Ala.

February 17 The Moon Tallahassee, Fla.

February 18 The Senate^ Columbia, S.C.

February 19 Paramount Arts Center^ Ashland, Ky.

February 24 Hoyt Sherman Place^ Des Moines, Iowa

February 25 The Pabst Theater^ Milwaukee, Wis.

February 26 The Clyde Theater^ Fort Wayne, Ind.

March 24 Uptown Theater^ Kansas City, Mo.

March 25 Surf Ballroom^ Clear Lake, Iowa

March 26 Boondocks^ Springfield, Ill.

April 7 JJ’s Live^ Fayetteville, Ark.

April 8 Orpheum Theatre^ Wichita, Kan.

April 9 The Admiral^ Omaha, Neb.

~Previously announced and on sale now

+Priscilla Block as support

^Ashland Craft as support

And in case you want a little taste of what you’d be getting at one of her concerts…