Just days after insurrectionists stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, Facebook’s Chief Operational Officer Sheryl Sandberg downplayed her company’s role in what had happened. “We know this was organized online. We know that,” she said in an interview with Reuters. “We… took down QAnon, Proud Boys, Stop the Steal, anything that was talking about possible violence last week. Our enforcement’s never perfect so I’m sure there were still things on Facebook. I think these events were largely organized on platforms that don’t have our abilities to stop hate and don’t have our standards and don’t have our transparency.”

